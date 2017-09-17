Immobile: 'My best ever start'

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile admits “this is the best start to a season I’ve ever had, but Lazio don’t want to stop” after their 3-2 win over Genoa.

It’s the first time since the Scudetto-winning 1999-2000 campaign that the Aquile have been unbeaten in the opening four rounds, putting together three wins and a draw.

“The important thing was to do well and bring home the result. Genoa had a bad start to the season, so they were really fired up and determined to get points,” the striker told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s a pity we conceded two goals again. We’ll analyse it over the next few days and see what we did wrong.

“This is the best start to a season I’ve ever had, but I’ve been working on it since last year. When I arrived at Lazio, I said that the goals weren’t as important as the hard work. Now I and the team are reaping the rewards and we don’t want to stop.

“I am convinced the group is our real strength. I’ve rarely seen teams as united as we are in the locker room. Everyone tries to give their best and make it difficult for the Coach to choose between us.

“This is such a strong squad, it’ll be a pity if we don’t achieve great things.”