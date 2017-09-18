NEWS
Monday September 18 2017
Sacchi: Bayern may need new Coach
By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi admits Bayern Munich may need to replace Carlo Ancelotti. “I get the impression that the team have lost their enthusiasm…”

Ancelottti has been linked with an exit from Bayern at the end of the season, amidst mounting doubts over their ability to compete for the Champions League and reports that he is losing the Germans’ dressing room.

“I watch all of Bayern’s games, and I get the impression that the team have lost their enthusiasm,” the legendary Coach told Sport1.

“As you get older, you lose your passion and desire. That’s life. He’s a great Coach who still deserves credit.

“Which other Coach has won three Champions Leagues? He’s been successful all over the world, but it looks as if change would be good at Bayern.

“You can always blame the Coach if things don’t work.”

