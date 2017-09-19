Liveblog: Bologna v Inter

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action as Inter try to maintain their perfect start to the season against Rodrigo Palacio’s Bologna.

It kicks off at the Stadio Dall’Ara at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

This match opens up the midweek Serie A Week 5 games and so far there are three sides on a 100 per cent record: Inter, Napoli and Juventus.

They all face tough tests, as tomorrow night Juve host old rivals Fiorentina and the Partenopei visit still unbeaten Lazio.

It’s a reunion at the Dall’Ara for Palacio, as La Trenza was at San Siro from 2012 to 2017 and now leads the line at Bologna.

