Ausilio: 'Inter convinced Perisic'

Inter director Piero Ausilio reveals how they kept Ivan Perisic away from Manchester United and researched Milan Skriniar.

“We know that we have to keep working and improving. The important thing now is to find consistency and put together a run of positive results,” Ausilio told Mediaset Premium.

The saga of the summer was around Perisic, as Manchester United failed in their €50m swoop for the Croatia international and last week he penned a new deal.

“Perisic still had a few years on his contract. Nobody ever denied that this offer arrived from Manchester United, but we have been working to convince him to stay at Inter and that our project could be just as successful as Manchester.

“The new contract was a consequence of that and only right. There is no release clause because we did not intend to propose one, nor was it requested by his entourage.”

Skriniar was an expensive buy from Sampdoria, but has proved to be well worth it in defence.

“We followed Skriniar for months and got as much information as possible on what he was like off the field, his moral qualities, and received nothing but positive reports.

“We knew that we had signed a starting defender for Inter and his performances are proving us right.”

Joao Mario has improved a great deal under new Coach Luciano Spalletti.

“Last season Joao Mario was penalised by the fact he arrived on transfer deadline day, then immediately went on international duty, so he had no pre-season training with us. Now he seems like a different player and we’re all reaping the rewards.

“Yann Karamoh will get his opportunity soon enough. He is very young, as are Andrea Pinamonti and Zinho Vanheusden, and are given the chance to develop.

Inter had been in the bidding war for Genoa’s 16-year-old sensation Pietro Pellegri, but Ausilio implies they’re pulling out.

“He is certainly a very talented forward, but I saw the goals and training from Jens Odgaard this week, so we’ve got lads of great quality, both national and international. Before spending huge sums elsewhere, let’s try to get the best out of our youth academy.”