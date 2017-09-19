Inter peg back Bologna point

By Football Italia staff

Inter saw their 100 per cent record come to an end, as Mauro Icardi’s controversial late penalty wiped out a Simone Verdi screamer in Bologna.

The Nerazzurri thought they were about to not only lose their perfect start to the season after four consecutive victories, but also their first match at the Stadio Dall’Ara since February 2002.

Verdi unleashed a ferocious strike from distance to beat Samir Handanovic, one of several first half scoring opportunities for the Bologna midfielder.

However, Inter were more aggressive after the break and got their equaliser in contentious circumstances.

Ibrahima Mbaye tripped and took Eder with him, though the Inter forward was running away from goal and did not seem likely to get the ball.

Icardi stepped up with his newly-shaved head and converted the penalty to grab a point.

