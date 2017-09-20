Line-ups: Lazio-Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile and Dries Mertens go head-to-head in a Capocannoniere clash, as Lazio and Napoli should guarantee entertainment.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the action from all tonight’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Aquile are unbeaten so far this season between Serie A, the Europa League and Italian Super Cup, drawing only with SPAL in the opening round.

Napoli have a 100 per cent record in Serie A and won every game except for the Champions League trip to Shakhtar Donetsk.

As Inter were held by Bologna last night and Juventus host Fiorentina, they can break away at the top of the table.

Lazio are without Felipe Anderson and Wallace, but summer signing Luis Nani is on the bench for the first time since his transfer.

Stefan de Vrij is able to start yet again despite not being fully fit, as there is a shortage of centre-backs.

Immobile, who is from Naples, is supported by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto.

Mertens leads the attack for Napoli with Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon, but there’s no rest for Marek Hamsik.

Vlad Chiriches and Lorenzo Tonelli are the only absentees.

Napoli are undefeated in their last six visits to the Stadio Olimpico against Lazio. Since a setback here in 2012, the Ciucciarelli registered four wins and two draws in the Eternal city.

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Radu; Basta, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile

Lazio bench: Vargic, Guerrieri, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Marusic, Di Gennaro, Crecco, Lukaku, Nani, Palombi, Caicedo

Napoli: Reina; Maggio, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Sepe, Rafael, Hysaj, Maksimovic, Tonelli, Mario Rui, Diawara, Rog, Zielinski, Ounas, Milik, Giaccherini

Ref: Damato