Koulibaly: 'Stop Immobile scoring'

By Football Italia staff

Kalidou Koulibaly said he will “do everything I can do stop Ciro Immobile scoring” as Lazio host Napoli.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all NINE Serie A games on the Liveblog.

“There’s always work to be done and no two games are the same. We must be wary, because we know Lazio are in good shape right now,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

“We always go out to win, no matter where we are playing or who we are facing.

“Immobile is a great striker and it’s hard work studying him. The Coach talks to us more about neutralising Lazio as a team rather than specific players, but I’ll do everything I can to stop Immobile scoring.”