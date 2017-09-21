Lulic: Result was misleading

By Football Italia staff

Senad Lulic insists Lazio’s 4-1 defeat to Napoli on Wednesday was “misleading” as “it would’ve been different if we played the whole game with our starters.”

Lazio took a 1-0 lead through Stefan de Vrij, but Bastos, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Dusan Basta all went off injured, leaving the Aquile down to 10 men once Napoli replied with four goals of their own.

“The result was misleading,” the Bosnian told Lazio Style Channel.

“If we played the whole game with our starters, it would’ve been a different result. We caused them problems, doing everything we prepared in training.

“Unfortunately, there were injuries. When you miss 2-3 important players at the back and you’re facing a team like Napoli, it becomes all the more difficult.

“We were perfect in the first half, creating chances. In the second half, we played with Leiva in defence and had to take some measures. It was difficult.

“We have to keep working hard. We’ve seen a good Lazio at the start of the season, we’ve already beaten Juve and Milan.

“We know how to play against the big teams, now we have to look forward. We’ll see which players can come back and which formation we’ll play on Sunday.

“Playing against Napoli is always tough, and it was even harder with 10 men.

“Now we have to regain our energy and not let our guard down. We want to get back on track this Sunday.”