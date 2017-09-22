Cafu reveals Scudetto pick

By Football Italia staff

Former Roma and Milan full-back Cafu has revealed the team that he is backing for the Serie A title this season – Napoli.

Cafu won the Scudetto with both Roma and Milan in 2000 and 2003 respectively, but the Brazilian made it clear he felt Napoli were better equipped to become champions in 2017-18.

“In my opinion, Juve are better than a year ago, even if two important players of theirs left,” he told Radio 24.

“The concept of football is always the same, and the way that Napoli and Juve play is the same, compared to a year ago.

“Juve are the ones that never give up, they’re always the team that start the League at 100 percent, trying to get as many points as possible. Getting points off them is very difficult.

“Napoli are always the team that we back to do better and better, and we hope that they’ll go very far this season.

“They’ve started the season well because they play good football, but both teams have started well.”