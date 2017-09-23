Spalletti: 'Expect Inter reaction'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti “expects a strong reaction” from Inter against Genoa following their surprise stalemate at Bologna.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“We are not happy with the performance or the result in Bologna, but I expect a strong reaction,” said the Coach of that 1-1 draw.

“We are on what appears to be the right track and want to repay the fans. I look at my players and see they are disappointed. In disappointment, there is a desire to do something more. Joao Mario immediately wanted to make up for that bad performance.”

Spalletti was asked if Inter were lacking someone who could make the difference in midfield.

“These are the players I want to remember the season with, not whoever Father Christmas will bring along. I am not a mathematician, but there are hundreds of numbers between one and two. Everything can be overturned, we know what to do. We are trying to build a team here and the idea is to set the path for Inter.

“I chose my players and I am happy that the transfer window is closed. I am convinced there will be a reaction, as we are not superior or inferior to anyone.

“We are obliged to take the initiative and everything else is a consequence of that. We want to win every match, but the important thing is to get on the right track.

“Tactical changes can be made, but it’s better to avoid losing the ball in the same banal way we did against Bologna, otherwise everything becomes difficult.

“We’ve got to play in the opposition half with quality. I want to hear the thump of the boot on ball when it travels well. If we keep possession, we’ve got a better chance of using the quality of a player like Joao Mario.”