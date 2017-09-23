Roma sweep Udinese aside

By Football Italia staff

Stephan El Shaarawy bagged a brace, Edin Dzeko also on target, as Roma swept sorry Udinese aside 3-1 and missed a penalty for a third straight win.

The Giallorossi made short work of this match, taking a comfortable 3-0 lead by half-time thanks to an El Shaarawy brace and Dzeko opener.

The third goal saw comical defending from Jens Stryger Larsen, who was caught in possession on the edge of the six-yard box by El Shaarawy.

Diego Perotti earned the chance to make it 4-0 late on, but fired his spot-kick on to the upright.

Stryger Larsen made up for his earlier howler when he scored a consolation goal in the final minute, springing the offside trap.

