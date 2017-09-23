Line-ups: SPAL-Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Napoli put their faith in Dries Mertens, Piotr Zielinski and Nikola Maksimovic in their trip to Marco Borriello’s SPAL.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from today’s three Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

Maurizio Sarri’s men are the only side, along with Juventus, who have a 100 per cent record after five rounds and tonight the Bianconeri have the Turin Derby.

It’s a great opportunity for the Partenopei, who already made history with 10 consecutive Serie A victories.

Vlad Chiriches is on the treatment table, Raul Albiol, Jorginho and Allan rested, so Maksimovic gets a very rare start in defence with Zielinski and Amadou Diawara in midfield.

Mertens gets the nod rather than Arek Milik, joining Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon.

SPAL had a strong start to their first Serie A campaign in almost 50 years, holding Lazio to a draw at the Olimpico, but have fallen to two straight defeats going into this game.

There are injury concerns at the Stadio Mazza, where Alex Meret, Marios Oikonomou, Sergio Floccari and Luca Rizzo are unavailable.

Neapolitan Borriello leads the attack rather than Alberto Paloschi, partnered by Mirco Antenucci.

SPAL: Gomis; Salamon, Vicari, Felipe; Lazzari, Schiattarella, Viviani, Mora, Costa; Antenucci, Borriello

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne