EDF: 'Roma believe me now'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco said Roma are winning now because the players, including Edin Dzeko, “are ready to do what I ask.”

The 3-1 victory over Udinese was their third on the bounce in Serie A, scoring 10 goals and conceding one.

“What interests me, along with the victory, is giving people confidence in what I am proposing,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“I saw an excellent movement from the team. It’s a shame we conceded that goal, and we could’ve scored a few more, but were not determined enough. I can’t help but be satisfied with my team.

“It’s too early to give a verdict, but there is more confidence and also more desire to do what I ask. There is the preparedness to make sacrifices in the two phases, such as from Edin and Radja Nainggolan. Stephan El Shaarawy is the ideal forward for my system.”

It’s a far cry from when Dzeko publicly complained he was left isolated by Di Francesco’s tactics.

“What we said remains between us. The attitude when off the ball makes the difference to step up in quality. Dzeko is doing that and improving in what I asked for.

“There will always be scepticism in a city like Rome and those who don’t see the training sessions understand even less. I have a little experience and I believe in what I propose. When the lads accept that, it all becomes easier.

“A player becomes ready to do the work when he believes in what you’re showing him.

“In the second half, we dropped too deep, but it can only improve with training and habit. We allowed Udinese few chances and it’s a pity we conceded that goal on a pass that was pretty easy to read.”