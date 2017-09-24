Duvan Zapata: 'Deserved victory'

By Football Italia staff

Duvan Zapata said Sampdoria “deserved this victory” after beating Milan 2-0 at Marassi and closing on them in the table.

The Blucerchiati are now just one point behind big-spending Milan in the Serie A table and have a game in hand.

“I think we deserved this victory, we fought to the end and must continue in the vein of this performance,” the Colombian told Mediaset Premium.

“It was wonderful to score today and play well. We thank those who came off the bench too, as they gave us a big hand, and if we continue as a team unit, then we can do well.

“It’s important for us to keep a clean sheet too, now we need to rest and prepare for another important match.”