Donadoni: 'I got angry...'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni admits he “got angry” with Bologna during the half-time break, prompting their 1-0 victory away to Sassuolo.

Substitute Orji Okwonkwo got the decider in the final minute after Sassuolo captain Francesco Magnanelli was sent off.

“I am happy with the result and the second half, as in the first we were a bit too negative and passive, so that is something we need to improve,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“When you put in such a good performance against a side like Inter, you need to build on it. I was a little angry at half-time, I saw the reaction after the break, but I shouldn’t have to get angry in order to get them to meet their potential. The players should always be that motivated.

“I never used to get angry, but then I became a Coach… This team has to feel like a protagonist, like it is doing something remarkable. Technique is all well and good, but it is futile without that determination that makes you get to the ball first, win the tackle and run forward.

“It’s a long road ahead, we’ve achieved nothing yet, so no point getting ahead of ourselves. I want to thank the fans for following us here today and giving their support.

“If we don’t rest on our laurels and instead keep working to build on our performances, then we can have a good season.”