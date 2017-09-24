Reports Milik ruptured ACL again

By Football Italia staff

There are multiple reports Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has ruptured the ACL in his right knee and will be out for four to six months.

The forward had already sustained a similar injury to his left knee while on international duty for Poland in September 2016.

Last night he was playing as a substitute in the 3-2 Serie A win over SPAL when his right knee appeared to buckle.

Although the player and club tried to issue reassuring messages, the statement this morning confirmed “the possibility of a surgical option.”

Milik arrived in Rome this evening, where he will be visited by ligament specialist Professor Mariani tomorrow morning at the Villa Stuart clinic.

Multiple sources, including Sky Sport Italia, Rai Sport and La Repubblica, claim Milik has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament.

It would be immensely unlucky to damage the ACL in both knees in the space of a year.

Napoli are also left with only one centre-forward yet again, a similar situation to one they were in last year when Dries Mertens had to be transformed into a new position.