Cutrone gets pay rise

By Football Italia staff

Milan have announced that Patrick Cutrone has been given a pay rise, with the length of his contract remaining the same.

The young striker has been impressive so far this season, scoring four goals in all competitions and providing one assist.

Today the Rossoneri have rewarded that form by boosting the 19-year-old’s wages, though he hasn’t extended beyond 2021.

“AC Milan announces that it has adjusted the financial contract of Patrick Cutrone,” the Diavolo said via their official Twitter account.

“Its duration remains the same.”