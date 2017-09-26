Montella sacks Milan fitness trainer

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella announced Milan have parted company with their fitness trainer, who disagreed with a new direction in preparation.

The Rossoneri are under pressure after spending over €200m over the summer, but suffering heavy Serie A defeats to Lazio and Sampdoria already this season.

Coach Montella surprisingly announced via Twitter this evening that some action has already been taken.

“After careful consideration, I’ve made my decisions and I consider physical preparation to be among the areas where improvements can be made,” wrote the tactician.

“I have decided to start a new physical preparation plan, for which I haven’t found full agreement with my assistant, the athletic trainer Emanuele Marra.

“It is with heavy heart that together with Emanuele, we have decided to part ways. I take this opportunity to thank him for the work done together over these years.”

The fact this was announced by Montella himself via social media and not by the club is unusual in itself.

According to MilanNews, it was purely Montella’s decision and the club did not enter into the discussion.

It is also curious because Montella has been working with Marra since his days at Fiorentina, so for the last five years.