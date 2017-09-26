Liveblog: Napoli v Feyenoord

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action to tonight’s Champions League crunch match as Napoli host struggling Feyenoord.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) at the Stadio San Paolo.

The Partenopei have a 100 per cent record in Serie A after six rounds and are the most prolific side in Europe’s top five leagues, scoring an average of 3.67 goals per game.

However, they surprisingly lost the Champions League opener 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk and then lost Arkadiusz Milik for at least four months to a new ACL injury.

Feyenoord are in far worse shape, having been crushed 4-0 at home by Manchester City in Europe, losing three of the last four competitive games without finding the net.

Live Blog Napoli v Feyenoord, Champions League