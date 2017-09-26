Diawara: 'Napoli must win'

By Football Italia staff

Amadou Diawara admits Napoli “must win at all costs” against Feyenoord, but aren’t favouring Serie A rather than the Champions League.

“This match is very important for us, we must win at all costs, having lost to Shakhtar Donetsk when we should’ve done better.

“This Feyenoord team is good, but we are at home and want to get all three points,” the midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

Maurizio Sarri said Arek Milik’s serious knee ligament injury meant dropping experiments for the 4-2-3-1 system.

“You’d have to ask the Coach about that. In training we are trying 4-3-3, then if he introduces other ideas, we follow his instructions.”

Sarri also suggested the team was unconsciously favouring Serie A rather than Europe, as they are determined to end their Scudetto drought.

“We have our minds on both tournaments. We want to do well in the Champions League and Serie A, Napoli are a big club, so we can focus on both,” assured Diawara.