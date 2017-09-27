Line-ups: Juventus-Olympiakos

By Football Italia staff

Juventus drop Gonzalo Higuain again with Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Mario Mandzukic and Juan Cuadrado against Olympiakos.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

The Bianconeri have a perfect record in Serie A after six rounds, but opened the Champions League campaign with a 3-0 defeat at Barcelona.

Following on from the 4-1 Final loss to Real Madrid in May, it has dampened their confidence on the European stage.

A player suffering from poor form right now is Higuain, who was ‘rested’ for the Turin Derby on Saturday night, moving Mandzukic back to his old centre-forward role.

Pipita was expected to be back in the starting XI tonight, but instead he is dropped again for Mandzukic, using Cuadrado and Douglas Costa on the flanks.

Dybala is Capocannoniere in Serie A with 10 goals in six rounds, including two hat-tricks, and is looking for his first Champions League goal of the season.

With Sami Khedira only fit for the bench, Claudio Marchisio, Benedikt Howedes, Mattia De Sciglio and Marko Pjaca out, the midfield pairing is once again Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi.

Stefano Sturaro is a makeshift right-back with Andrea Barzagli picked ahead of Medhi Benatia in central defence.

Olympiakos are in crisis mode following a disastrous start to the season, which saw them lose at home to Sporting Lisbon and then fumble a 2-0 lead to fall 3-2 with AEK Athens on Sunday.

That derby proved the final straw and Coach Besnik Hasi was sacked just three months into the job, making way for veteran Takis Lemonis in his fourth different stint at the club.

As Lemonis was only appointed on Monday, this is his debut and he had just two training sessions to prepare.

Their players include ex-Roma and Torino midfielder Panagiotis Tachtsidis and Nigeria international Emmanuel Emenike.

Belgian-Italian goalkeeper Silvio Proto gets a rare start, as Stefanos Kapino was dropped from the squad completely following a howler at the weekend.

Marko Marin was on loan at Fiorentina for six months in 2014, scoring twice in the Europa League, but the German international didn’t really make his mark.

Vukovic is out with a hamstring injury.

Olympiakos are the Juventus of Greece, currently on a run of seven consecutive Greek Super League titles.

These sides have met 10 times before with six Juve wins, two draws and two Olympiakos victories, but the Greeks lost all four visits to Turin.

Juventus: Buffon; Sturaro, Barzagli, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Matuidi, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Douglas Costa; Mandzukic

Olympiakos: Proto; Figueiras, Engels, Nikolaou; Koutris, Zdjelar, Romao; Pardo, Odjidja, Sebá; Emenike