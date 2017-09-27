Roma injuries pile up

By Football Italia staff

Roma have injury concerns after the win over Qarabag for Gregoire Defrel, Diego Perotti and… Coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

The Giallorossi left Azerbaijan with a 2-1 Champions League victory thanks to goals from Kostas Manolas and Edin Dzeko.

Defrel limped off with a muscular problem during the second half and is therefore in doubt for Sunday’s Serie A showdown with Milan.

The French forward was only playing because Perotti struggled with a thigh issue and cut to his shin.

Curiously, Coach Di Francesco was spotted leaving the stadium with an ice pack strapped to his knee and was visibly limping.

It’s not clear what happened, but it’s one more issue the Roma medical staff must deal with.