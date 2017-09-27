Chiellini has eight stitches

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini needed eight stitches for a cut to his head after a nasty clash of heads in Juventus 2-0 Olympiakos.

In the final minute of the Champions League game in Turin, Chiellini knocked heads with Bjorn Engels.

Both were left bleeding, but able to continue playing to the final whistle.

Chiellini carried on with a large blue bandage on his head and posted the image on Instagram: “I’ve got three points on the field and eight stitches in my head. All that counted tonight was the win. Let’s carry on like this.”

Miralem Pjanic pulled out in the warm-up with a twinge at the back of the right thigh and remains in serious doubt to face Atalanta on Sunday.