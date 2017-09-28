Line-ups: Lazio-Zulte Waregem

By Football Italia staff

Lazio rely on Felipe Caicedo and Luis Alberto as they host Belgians Zulte Waregem in the Europa League behind closed doors.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 18.00 UK time (17.00 GMT).

Follow the build-up and action from this game, Milan-Rijeka and Lyon-Atalanta on the LIVEBLOG.

This match is behind closed doors due to a ban left over from the last time the Biancocelesti were in European competition.

Coach Simone Inzaghi is eager to keep the momentum going, having lost only one competitive encounter all season, the 4-1 to Napoli.

An injury crisis has decimated their defensive options, ruling out Stefan de Vrij, Wallace, Bastos and Dusan Basta, while Felipe Anderson hasn’t played yet this term.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Nani aren’t fully fit either, while Ciro Immobile is rested in favour of Caicedo.

Belgians Zulte Waregem had an embarrassing start to the group, flattened 5-1 by Nice on home turf, but they are unbeaten in their last four European away fixtures, including three victories.

There are some familiar faces in the squad, both on loan from Juventus: goalkeeper Nicola Leali and winger Grigoris Kastanos.

They qualified for this tournament by winning the Belgian Cup last season and this is the first meeting with an Italian club.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Di Gennaro, Murgia, Lukaku; Luis Alberto; Caicedo

Lazio bench: Vargic, Crecco, Leiva, Lulic, Milinkovic-Savic, Nani, Immobile

Zulte Waregem: Leali; De Fauw, Baudry, Heylen, Hamalainen; Derijck, De Pauw, Doumbia; Coopman, Leya Iseka, Kastanos

Zulte Waregem bench: Bostyn, De Mets, Kaya, Walsh, Jensen, Saponjic, Olayinka

Ref: Lechner (AUS)