Gasp: 'Atalanta passed both tests'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini is glad Lyon have heard of Papu Gomez now and surprised Atalanta “got two positive results against the group favourites.”

After crushing Everton 3-0, the Orobici went to France and picked up a 1-1 draw against Olympique Lyonnais.

“It’s a great result for us in a very tough game, one of the most important sides in the competition, but over the course of the game we managed to resist their attacks well,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“It’s a tough match, but one that will teach us lessons going forward. The lads always believed and when the tempo dropped a little, we were able to make ourselves dangerous too.

“In some moments, they really pegged us back and we didn’t recover the ball as well as we usually do, but getting a point here is a real boost.”

Gomez scored a ferocious free kick and pointed to the back of his jersey, as in yesterday’s Press conference Nabil Fekir confessed he’d never heard of the Argentine.

“I think they know Papu Gomez now! He was extraordinary tonight and I am happy for him, as in such a tough evening, we scored a great goal.”

Atalanta are top of the group with four points, compared to two for Lyon and Apollon Limassol, who fought back to earn a 2-2 draw away to Everton when down to 10 men.

“We’ve faced the two favourites of the group and got two positive results. It’s a balanced group, as Apollon are unbeaten too, so we’ll see what happens. I already know it won’t be easy for us against the Cypriots, but if we win that, we’re in good shape.”