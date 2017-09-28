Gomez: 'Lyon know me now'

By Football Italia staff

Papu Gomez trusts “a few more will know who I am” after his spectacular goal in Atalanta’s 1-1 draw at Olympique Lyonnais.

The Argentine already thumped in a screamer to beat Everton 3-0, but made his mark with the equaliser in France after Lyon star Nabil Fekir said he’d never heard of him.

“It’s important for me, because I am a player who hasn’t had much European experience, so it’s understandable some might not know me well. After tonight, a few more will know who I am,” Papu told Sky Sport Italia.

“Atalanta defended well and knew how to suffer under pressure, as Lyon are a very strong and experienced side, but we want to keep making history.

“We proved that we can be competitive in any stadium. Now there are four games to go in the group, but with these four points, we are in good shape.”

There’s no time for the Bergamo boys to rest, as they take on Serie A leaders Juventus on Sunday evening.

“Fortunately, we’ve got Juventus on Sunday, as there’s no need to motivate ourselves for that. We’ll try to put this night behind us quickly and focus on Serie A.”