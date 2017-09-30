Gasp: 'Atalanta enthusiasm against Juve'

Gian Piero Gasperini hopes Atalanta can “ride this wave of enthusiasm” to beat Juventus for the first time since 2001.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“Juve are still very strong, but we want to give it our best to the final whistle to get a result. It’s a very important game for our status in the table,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Atalanta haven’t beaten Juventus since 2001, so achieving that would be extraordinary and we’ll give our all. A result would be marvellous going into the break for international duty.”

The Orobici held Olympique Lyonnais to a prestigious 1-1 draw in the Europa League on Thursday, having also beaten Everton 3-0.

“These good results are keeping our morale up and that makes it easier to recover our energy after a tough game. We must keep concentrated and ride this wave of enthusiasm.

“Juventus and Napoli are dominating Serie A so far, but we want to give it our all to satisfy the fans.”

Defender Rafael Toloi is the only real absentee, as he also missed the midweek trip to Lyon.