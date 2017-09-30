Maran ignores Fiorentina rumours

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran shrugged off “rumours” he had been on the list of Fiorentina candidates and is focused on getting results with Chievo.

The two sides face off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Stefano Pioli replaced Paulo Sousa this summer on the Viola bench, but there are had been strong reports Maran was in the running.

“Those were just rumours and I am very happy to have stayed as the Coach of Chievo,” said Maran in his Press conference.

“We know that we’ve got to raise our game against sides like Fiorentina and their current status in the table does not reflect their quality.

“We’ve got to be ready and I like how alert the forwards are at the moment, because they make it easier for the rest of the team too.

“Riccardo Meggiorini and Massimo Gobbi have not recovered, but Nicola Rigoni is in the squad.”

Chievo squad for Fiorentina: Confente, Seculin, Sorrentino; Bani, Cacciatore, Cesar, Dainelli, Depaoli, Gamberini, Tomovic; Bastien, Birsa, Castro, Garritano, Gaudino, Hetemaj, Radovanovic, Rigoni; Inglese, Leris, Pellissier, Pucciarelli, Stepinski