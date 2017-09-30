Line-ups: Udinese-Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria try to maintain their unbeaten record with a trip to Udinese, as Duvan Zapata and Fabio Quagliarella face their old club.

It kicks off at the Dacia Arena at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Blucerchiati are one of only four unbeaten sides in Serie A this season, even if they still have a game in hand due to their clash with Roma’s postponement amid weather warnings.

Marco Giampaolo’s men are fresh from a 2-0 victory over Milan and brimming with confidence.

Duvan Zapata spent two years on loan with Udinese before Napoli sold him to Samp this summer and the Colombian has made an immediate impact.

He scored two goals and provided one assist in three Serie A games, partnering another ex-Udinese striker, Quagliarella.

Curiously, Udinese’s line is led by a former Sampdoria forward, Maxi Lopez, and Gigi Del Neri’s career best achievement was with Samp in 2009-10.

As the Friulani have lost five out of six games this season, the pressure is growing on the Coach to deliver results.

Danilo and Emil Hallfredsson have joined Silvan Widmer on the treatment table, but Stipe Perica is fit for the bench at last.

Veteran goalkeeper Albano Bizzarri is again preferred to Simone Scuffet.

Samp are unbeaten against Udinese since a 1-0 result here in November 2015, earning a win and two draws, home and away.

Udinese: Bizzarri; Stryger Larsen, Angella, Nuytinck, Samir; Barak, Behrami, Jankto; De Paul, Maxi Lopez, Lasagna

Sampdoria: Puggioni; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Ferrari, Strinic; Barreto, Torreira, Praet; Ramirez; Quagliarella, Duvan Zapata