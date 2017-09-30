Pecchia wants Verona enthusiasm

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Pecchia wants to see “a Verona side with enthusiasm and the desire to prove itself” against Torino, including Alessio Cerci.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The newly-promoted club has just two points from six rounds and a disastrous defensive record.

“Fortunately I have everyone at my disposal in the best condition so we can get back on track,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“I really liked the way Seung-Wong Lee came on against Lazio, while Daniele Verde has recovered from his injury and Cerci worked really well too. Giampaolo Pazzini is in good shape, as is everyone.

“I have a few doubts about the line-up, but regardless of who plays, I want to see a Verona side with enthusiasm and the desire to prove itself.”

It’s a reunion for Cerci, who had the most successful season of his career at Torino, but has fallen by the wayside in recent years.

Verona squad for Torino: Coppola, Nicolas, Silvestri; Caceres, Caracciolo, Ferrari, Heurtaux, Souprayen; Bessa, Buchel, Fossati, Laner, Romulo, Valoti, Zaccagni, B Zuculini; Bearzotti, Cerci, Fares, Kean, Lee, Pazzini, Verde