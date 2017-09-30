Udinese end Sampdoria run

By Football Italia staff

Udinese ended their crisis with a 4-0 result, including two penalties, and inflicted the first defeat of the season on 10-man Sampdoria.

The Blucerchiati had been one of only four teams still unbeaten in Serie A, albeit with a game in hand, and fresh from defeating Milan 2-0.

However, they paid for some costly first half errors at the Dacia arena, as Christian Puggioni rushed off his line to clatter Maxi Lopez from behind, prompting a Rodrigo De Paul penalty.

Before the break, Edgar Barreto received two yellow cards for late tackles and left the Blucerchiati down to 10 men.

The Friulani consolidated their victory with another penalty, earned by Seko Fofana and converted by Maxi Lopez, then the Argentine beat Puggioni with a delicate chip.

Fofana won Udinese's third penalty of the game in stoppages and drilled it into the near bottom corner himself.

