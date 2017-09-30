Palacio: 'Bologna found consistency'

By Football Italia staff

Rodrigo Palacio believes Bologna have “found the right consistency” after a second consecutive victory away to Genoa.

La Trenza got the only goal against his former club at Marassi, holding off a tackle while sprinting forward to fire in off the inside of the far post.

“I am happy for the victory, above all in a difficult arena like this,” the 35-year-old said on Mediaset Premium.

“We suffered and Genoa had many chances to score, but in the end we came away with the three points.

“I think we’ve found the right consistency and this represents a big jump up the table. We must continue working like this.”