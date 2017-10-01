Maksimovic: 'Keep Napoli line'

By Football Italia staff

Nikola Maksimovic warns Napoli must “read the situation well and keep the line” against Cagliari in the early game.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT).

“We want to continue winning, as we’re on the right track. Cagliari have some dangerous forwards, so we must read the situation well and keep the line. If we maintain our concentration at the back, we can win,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

The striker leading the Sardinians is Leonardo Pavoletti, who was at Napoli from January to June.

“Pavoletti is a good guy and a fine player. He was here during a difficult moment, as there were other strikers who were playing really well.

“He will want to prove himself on the field, but we always remain friends off it.”