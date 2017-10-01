Line-ups: Lazio-Sassuolo

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have Stefan de Vrij and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic back in the starting XI with Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile against Sassuolo.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action to all eight Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Aquile are flying high with four wins, an opening draw with SPAL and lone defeat to Napoli, despite suffering an injury crisis.

Bastos, Felipe Anderson, Wallace and Dusan Basta are still unavailable, but Luis Nani is on the bench and could make his debut today.

Above all, Coach Simone Inzaghi has De Vrij and Milinkovic-Savic back from muscular problems, while Luis Alberto can start despite a knock to the ankle in Thursday’s 2-0 Europa League victory over Zulte Waregem.

Immobile leads the attack and aims to build on his remarkable tally of 12 goals in nine official games for Lazio this season.

Sassuolo are struggling under new Coach Cristian Bucchi and suffered a late defeat to local rivals Bologna in the Emilia-Romagna Derby last week.

Francesco Magnanelli was sent off in that game and is therefore suspended, along with injured Edoardo Goldaniga and Cristian Dell’Orco.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, De Vrij, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile

Sassuolo: Consigli; Letschert, Cannavaro, Acerbi; Lirola, Missiroli, Sensi, Duncan, Adjapong; Berardi, Matri

Ref: Maresca