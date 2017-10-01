Line-ups: Atalanta-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus give Federico Bernardeschi his first start with Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala against giant-killers Atalanta.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action from this game and Milan-Roma on the LIVEBLOG.

The Bianconeri have a 100 per cent record in Serie A so far this season, but need a victory in Bergamo to stay on top with Napoli, who already beat Cagliari 3-0 earlier today.

Max Allegri has rather limited options in midfield, as Miralem Pjanic, Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira and Marko Pjaca are unavailable, so 20-year-old Rodrigo Bentancur has to partner Blaise Matuidi.

Also on the treatment table are Benedikt Howedes and Mattia De Sciglio.

Bernardeschi gets his first start in a Juventus jersey, on the right side of the attack with Dybala and Mario Mandzukic to support Higuain.

Pipita ended his goal drought midweek in the 2-0 Champions League victory over Olympiakos, but Allegri again warned him not to be “complacent.”

Atalanta scraped a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Fiorentina last week amid controversy, as VAR was used sparingly at the Stadio Franchi.

Rafael Toloi is out of action, but there are starts for Juventus-owned Leonardo Spinazzola and Mattia Caldara.

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez has been lighting up the Europa League as well as Serie A, netting against both Everton and Olympique Lyonnais, and he partners Andreas Cornelius.

Last season’s draw ended a remarkable run of 14 consecutive Atalanta defeats against Juve, home and away in all competition. The last Serie A victory over the Bianconeri was 2-1 in Bergamo in February 2001, followed by three stalemates and 22 defeats.

Atalanta: Berisha; Masiello, Caldara, Palomino; Hateboer, Cristante, Freuler, Spinazzola; Kurtic; Gomez, Cornelius

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Asamoah; Bentancur, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain