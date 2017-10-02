NEWS
Monday October 2 2017
Montella meets with Milan
By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella is at Casa Milan to meet with sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

The Rossoneri have lost their last two Serie A games, meaning the pressure is on the Coach ahead of the Derby della Madonnina with Inter.

According to Sky, Montella arrived at Casa Milan to meet with Mirabelli, to discuss the derby, the state of the squad and a new fitness coach.

There is no indication that the tactician is close to losing his job, but the pressure could mount on him if the Diavolo lose the derby.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies