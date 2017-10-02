Montella meets with Milan

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella is at Casa Milan to meet with sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

The Rossoneri have lost their last two Serie A games, meaning the pressure is on the Coach ahead of the Derby della Madonnina with Inter.

According to Sky, Montella arrived at Casa Milan to meet with Mirabelli, to discuss the derby, the state of the squad and a new fitness coach.

There is no indication that the tactician is close to losing his job, but the pressure could mount on him if the Diavolo lose the derby.