Argentina snub Higuain, call Papu

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain has again been left out of the Argentina squad, but Paulo Dybala, Papu Gomez and Mauro Icardi make it.

The South Americans will face Peru in a crunch match for 2018 World Cup qualifying, but Coach Jorge Sampaoli has once more snubbed Pipita.

The Juventus striker was dropped for two games by Max Allegri before breaking his goal drought, so this week scored against both Olympiakos and Atalanta.

Despite a fractured rib for Sergio Aguero ruling out the Manchester City striker, there is still no room for Higuain.

Juve teammate Dybala does make it into the squad, along with Atalanta winger Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez and Inter hitman Icardi.

Other Serie A figures involved are Roma defender Federico Fazio, Fiorentina centre-back German Pezzella and Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia.

Argentina squad: Romero, Guzman, Marchesin; Fazio, Mammana, Pezzella, Mascherano, Otamendi, Mercado, Casco; Acuna, Di Maria, Biglia, Paredes, Banega, A Gomez, Salvio, Rigoni, P Perez, Gago, E Perez; Messi, Benedetto, Icardi, Dybala, Acosta