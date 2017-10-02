NEWS
Monday October 2 2017
Sassuolo consider Bucchi axe
By Football Italia staff

Cristian Bucchi must beat Chievo or face the sack on the Sassuolo bench, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Neroverdi have managed just one victory, one draw and five defeats so far this season.

It is Bucchi’s first foray into Serie A management after his spell in Serie B with Perugia.

He was brought in to replace Eusebio Di Francesco following the move to Roma.

It’s reported that if Sassuolo do not get the better of Chievo in the next game after the break for international duty, then Bucchi could well be axed.

