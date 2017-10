Behrami has thigh injury

By Football Italia staff

Udinese midfielder Valon Behrami has been diagnosed with a thigh strain and won’t join Switzerland for international duty.

He limped off during Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Sampdoria at the Dacia Arena.

The Friuli side announced the results of today’s tests, which found a Grade I lesion to the adductor of the left thigh.

Behrami will not be attending international duty with Switzerland, instead remaining in Udine for treatment.

The 32-year-old has made five Serie A appearances so far this season.