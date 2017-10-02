Tare: 'Lazio play best football'

By Football Italia staff

Director Igli Tare insists Lazio are “playing the best football in Italy” after a 6-1 victory over Sassuolo. “Stop saying we are a surprise.”

The Biancocelesti were a revelation last season when reaching the Coppa Italia Final and finishing fifth in Serie A, but despite losing Keita Balde Diao, Lucas Biglia and Wesley Hoedt, they have gone from strength to strength.

“It is irritating that people continue to say Lazio are the surprise of Serie A. This team is no longer a surprise, as year by year we improved the project and are now reaping the rewards,” Tare told Mediaset Premium.

“It takes a lot of consistency to stay at the top, as Juventus, Napoli, Inter and Roma have a winning mentality and quality players. Lazio are getting to that level in recent years and we need even more of our fans in the stadium.

“It is disappointing that Lazio play fantastic football, probably the best football in Italy at the moment, with an attendance that leaves a lot to be desired.”

Tare also spoke this evening at the presentation of an award to Coach Simone Inzaghi.

“Simone knows the club well and tries to teach the players as much as possible, both on and off the field. Finally, we have the side I always dreamed of, because there is a great sense of belonging and everyone is working in the same direction, especially the older elements who set the example.

“Even Luis Nani said he is aware that he’s playing for a club with a great history. It’s a good sign when players of his level say such things.

“The award is for Inzaghi, but also for the team. We are on the right track and must continue like this, giving the newer arrivals the time to settle, get to know Italian football and its mentality.”

An example is Luis Alberto, who struggled last term, but has become a revelation with three goals and three assists in seven Serie A games.

“He’s not a surprise, as I already spoke to his agents in January and explained he’d find his path at Lazio to prove what he could do. He had a few difficulties at the start, but slowly settled into the mechanisms of the side and is now a reference point.”