Letschert ruptures knee ligament

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo’s Timo Letschert is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing knee ligaments.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury during the Neroverdi’s 6-1 hammering at Lazio last weekend and was substituted in the 21st minute.

Now, the worst possible news has been confirmed for the defender, who is likely to be out of action until next spring.

Letschert will undergo further medical examination in the coming days in order to determine the best course of action for his eventual recovery.