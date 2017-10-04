Perinetti new Genoa director

By Football Italia staff

Genoa President Enrico Preziosi confirmed he intends to sell the club and Venezia’s Giorgio Perinetti will be the new director general.

The sale of the oldest football club in Italy fell through last week when negotiations hit problems with Giulio Gallazzi’s SRI Group.

Preziosi spoke to television station Telenord this evening and announced Perinetti will resign from his position at Serie B side Venezia in order to become the new Genoa director general.

Perinetti has also worked for the likes of Napoli, Juventus, Siena, Palermo and Bari.

Meanwhile, Preziosi also confirmed that Genoa are still up for sale and he is seeking new buyers.