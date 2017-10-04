Cordoba: 'It's Spalletti's Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Cordoba is impressed by the start of the season at Inter and believes “there’s a lot of Luciano Spalletti” in their performances.

The Nerazzurri only dropped points in one game, their 1-1 draw with Bologna, and are currently joint second in Serie A alongside Juventus.

“You can use the word ‘surprising’ with regards to this Inter side,” former defender Cordoba told Mediaset Premium.

“As a fan, I can say it’s natural to target the best, but we are on the right track to achieve the consistency that can take us towards the top.

“I think there’s a lot of Spalletti in this team. You can see his stamp and the work he is doing. Now the squad is more determined and confident.”

Their biggest test of the season so far will be the Derby della Madonnina against their local rivals Milan.

“Obviously, I hope that Inter can continue like this, but the derby is always a difficult match and at times results like the ones Milan had recently can be meaningless. You arrive at a game like this with a determination that you must know how to handle.

“I think the players are starting to realise what makes Italian football the most difficult league in the world. I compared notes with many former teammates in Colombia and they agreed it is the most complex division.

“When you are up against Benevento or Bologna, you risk compromising the result if you don’t have the right attitude. All this must be understood and the lads at Inter are understanding it.”

Cordoba was asked who had taken on his mantle as the leader of the Inter defence.

“I’d like to talk about Milan Skriniar, who is proving that he is important for the defence. He adapted well to Joao Miranda and they bring a sense of security.

“The whole team is working better in defence and that helps the attack too.”