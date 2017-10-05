Pjaca nearing Juventus return

By Football Italia staff

Marko Pjaca could make his Juventus return this month, as it’s reported he’ll start training with the team next week.

The Croatian winger has been out since Marchwith a cruciate ligament injury, which he suffered while on international duty.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport, Pjaca will begin working with the rest of the team at Vinovo next week.

While the 22-year-old won’t be rushed back, it’s thought he could return to the pitch by the end of October, depending on his frame of mind.