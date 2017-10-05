U21: Italy demolish Hungary

By Football Italia staff

Italy Under-21s scored five goals in the first half en route to thrashing Hungary 6-2 on Thursday.

Italy flew out the traps through Milan striker Patrick Cutrone, who netted twice in seven minutes to get the ball rolling.

It was then Federico Chiesa’s turn to grab a brace, sandwiched by a Fabio De Paoli effort, to slay the hosts with still a minute until half-time.

Luigi De Biagio took Cutrone and Chiesa off for the second period, and the incoming Riccardo Orsolini was similarly prolific, rounding off the victory with 10 minutes to spare.

However, the Azzurrini were sloppy at times as Simone Scuffet’s misjudgment allowed Gabor Makrai to pull one back for Hungary, before the substitute scored again from the penalty spot.

Hungary Under 21 2-6 Italy Under 21

Makrai 73, pen 88 (H) Cutrone 18, 25, Chiesa 29, 44, De Paoli 31, Orsolini 79 (I)

Hungary U21: Demjen; Lenzser (Szivacski 46), Kecskes (Zachan 56), Toth (Gergenyi 65); Katona (Hinora 56), Vida (Szabo 65), Zsotrr (Toth 56), Szoboszlai (Gazdag 46), Spandler (Szalai 46); Koszta (Korozman 46), Biro (Makrai 56)

Italy U21: Scuffet; Calabria, Romagna, Mancini, Adjapong; Murgia, Locatelli, De Paoli; Cutrone (Orsolini 46), Vido, Chiesa (Verde 46)