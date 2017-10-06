NEWS
Friday October 6 2017
Nani: 'Lazio fans very warm'
By Football Italia staff

Luis Nani was overwhelmed by the “very warm welcome” from Lazio fans and is gearing up to take on Juventus next weekend.

The Portugal international was at a sponsor event with teammates Luiz Felipe and Pedro Neto at the club’s official store.

“The Biancocelesti supporters gave us a very warm welcome and it was wonderful spending those moments with them,” Nani told Lazio Style Channel.

“I didn’t expect so many to arrive and many of them won’t get the opportunity to have autographs or pictures with us, but we hope to satisfy them next time.”

The Aquile are flying high in Serie A and the Europa League, so are looking forward to a showdown with Juventus next weekend.

“A big game awaits us and we must continue working well to put in a great performance in Turin.”

Lazio already beat Juve 3-2 in the Italian Super Cup in August.

