Ventura: 'Italy were not positive'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura admits Italy were poor in the second half of their 1-1 draw with Macedonia, but blamed poor fitness levels.

Giorgio Chiellini’s tap-in just before half-time was the lone bright moment, wiped out by Aleksandar Trajkovski in the final stages in Turin.

“We lost some players and lost a certain thread that we had in the first half, in my view,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“I think a lack of fitness levels made a big difference and when that drops, the sharpness goes, so we could not develop anything more. In football, when you don’t propose anything in attack for an entire half, it can well be that you concede.

“If we keep repeating the Spain issue every time, then maybe it will become a psychological issue. Today we are officially second, we’ve got to play Albania on Monday and if we go to the play-offs, we’ll enter the play-offs.

“We hope that in the meantime four or five of the players we’re missing can return, others can play more consistently at club level.”

The Nazionale was jeered off the pitch at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

“I think Italy should never been jeered, as the team represents all of us. I thought the first half was positive, the second was not, but when you have nothing left in the tank, that’s what you get.

“You’ve been asking me about the World Cup and being afraid of getting sacked since the last time we played Macedonia. We need to get the players back, play some real football and get the situation back on track.”