Angelovski: 'Macedonia deserved draw'

By Football Italia staff

Macedonia Coach Igor Angelovski trusts they “deserved at least a point” over the two very tight games against Italy.

Giorgio Chiellini had finally broken down the Macedonian defence just before half-time, but substitute Aleksandar Trajkovski snatched a late equaliser in Turin.

“I compliment my lads on their performance, as we knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but this has to be an encouragement for our next game with Liechtenstein,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

It took a 92nd-minute Ciro Immobile goal to give the Azzurri a 3-2 victory away to Macedonia last year.

“I believed we could get back into the game. I expected us to do well, just as we did in Skopje, when it was another very tight match. We might even consider this revenge for last time, as over the two games we deserved at least a point.”

The decisive goal was scored by Trajkovski, who like striker Ilija Nestorovski, plays his football in Palermo.

“I did have him in mind as someone to shake the game up, as he knows Italian football well.”