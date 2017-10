Serie B: Castori ideal Cesena debut

By Football Italia staff

Cesena made the ideal debut under new Coach Fabrizio Castori, beating Spezia, while Ascoli saw a penalty saved by Salernitana.

Cesena 1-0 Spezia

Schiavone 32 (C)

Salernitana 0-0 Ascoli

Saved penalty: Rosseti 25 (A)