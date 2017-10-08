Alberto cites improved mentality

By Football Italia staff

Lazio’s Luis Alberto believes a better mentality has helped him overcome obstacles on the road to becoming a first-team regular.

The 25-year-old was confined to a bit part role in his first season at the Stadio Olimpico, which followed a disappointing spell at Liverpooland two loan moves back to his native Spain.

“For me, compared to last year, everything has completely turned around,” Alberto admitted in an interview with Radio Marca.

“What I needed to do was believe in myself and make myself confident.

“Now, I am going through a fantastic period and I intend to keep it going. I want to improve every day and enjoy doing what I like.”

The midfielder added that he sought the help of a psychological coach in order to rid him of his inner demons.

“My family always believed in me, that’s what I needed in order to focus.

“I also got help from the mental coach and he changed my way of thinking and my maturity.

“I didn’t believe it could happen. I felt discouraged by anything, but instead it was just a question of work and getting back my confidence.”

Alberto has helped Lazio to fourth place in Serie A, as well as victory over Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana.